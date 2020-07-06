The Wisconsin Department of Justice advised the Wisconsin Elections Commission on July 2, that the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in the One Wisconsin Institute case is not yet in effect. This is because the Court of Appeals has not yet issued a mandate in the case. The Department of Justice advises this could occur on or around July 21.
What does this mean?
In-Person Absentee Voting:
Until the Court issues a mandate, municipalities can choose if, when, how many locations, and for how many hours they wish to offer in-person absentee. Most municipalities in Rock County are planning to start in-person absentee voting two weeks prior to the August 11th Partisan Primary. Voters should consult with their city, town or village clerk for in-person voting dates and times.
Voter Residency:
The 10-day residency requirement for voter registration remains in effect for the time being. Once the mandate is issued the residency requirement will be 28 days.
Electronic Ballot Delivery:
Municipal clerks may choose to send regular voters ballots by email or fax, until the mandate is issued. Once the mandate is issued clerks may only send ballots by email or fax to military and overseas voters.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling in the One Wisconsin Institute case on June 29, 2020. The case had been on appeal since 2016.
