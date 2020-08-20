Outside the Milton Public Library, Story Gardens is starting to bloom.
A pollinator garden and two raised garden beds were installed this summer. The most recent addition, a 5-foot-wide, 3-foot-tall monarch butterfly arrived Thursday.
A subcommittee of the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission formed in 2017 and has been working with the library board and staff to create a vision for Story Gardens, the library’s outdoor space.
The monarch, which will be installed by the Department of Public works next week, will be located in the 700-square-foot pollinator garden, funded by a grant from GROWMARK.
The piece is both decorative and educational.
At the center is the story of the butterfly’s life cycle, detailed with a 3-inch caterpillar and leaves printed with milkweed.
“My goal was to make the lifecycle as realistic as possible,” said Heather Hansen of Janesville, who was commissioned to do the mosaic.
The 2001 Milton High School graduate donated her time, which was close to 80 hours.
"Tattered Wings," made up of nearly 700 handmade tiles, is the first work of art in Story Gardens.
“We want to have a lot of artwork, especially from artists in this area,” said Library Director Ashlee Kunkel.
Other work done in Story Gardens this summer includes the raised garden beds, donated and built by the Milton Lions Club and filled with flowers donated by Dave and Barbara Bendlin of Milton.
At the back of the library lawn, work is in progress to create ramp.
Eventually, Kunkel said there also will be a walking path around the perimeter and an access ramp from the front of the library.
The next phase of Story Gardens will be the outdoor programming space and gazebo.
Fundraising for Story Gardens is ongoing.
For more information visit www.als.lib.wi.us/MPL/story-garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.