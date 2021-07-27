Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering presented a horizontal line showing the public safety evolution from fully volunteer departments to fully career. On the left is 100% volunteer and on the right is 100% career.
“A combination department is in the middle and that’s where Edgerton is,” Pickering said.
He addressed the town boards of Milton, Harmony, Lima and Johnstown during a multi-town meeting July 7 at Harmony Town Hall. On July 15, he gave a similar presentation to the Milton City Council. The town and city of Milton and the contracted towns of their joint fire department are looking at their options for fire and EMS services. One option is to petition the Edgerton Fire Protection District (EFPD) for membership. Another is the fire department merges with Janesville’s. On June 18 the city of Janesville sent a notice to the city and town of Milton saying it would no longer provide shared services after Dec. 31. At some point, a decision must be made.
Looking at the line Pickering presented, Milton city council member Bill Wilson said, “What I’m hearing you say is that the evolution continues. Any projections on when it goes all the way out there to the 100% career? One of the concerns we’ve got is are we talking about a 3-year solution, a 5-year solution, a 10-year solution, a 20-year solution. I know you can’t answer that, but can you give us some thoughts?”
Pickering replied: “It is not in, I think, our lifetime that the Edgerton Fire Protection District gets to the far righthand side of that chart (100% career). What we have continually said to our board is we’ve got to relook at this every year. We’ve got to do this incrementally.”
Wilson questioned where the towns and the city might be brought in.
“We’re proposing to bring you in right in the middle,” Pickering said.
“We (EFPD) are in essence going to eight career, 45 paid on call. I’m not on the right half of this chart yet and I don’t think we need to be. We’re doing pretty well. I’m a taxpayer just like you. I’m not going to spend money that we don’t need to spend. But I’m also a fire chief and I’m going to make sure the trucks roll.”
If the Edgerton Fire Protection District adds the four towns and the city, Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said the model proposed by Pickering would have eight full-time plus seven full-time.
“The second half of that depends on people’s availability though, right?” Hulick said. “So when you say 45, it may be a situation in which you really have 10 to count on.”
Pickering said nationally the average is a department should have seven members to get one at any given point in time.
“I’m not looking to bring in 10 guys when the tones go off,” he said. “I’m looking to bring in four to make sure I’ve got another legal first response engine crew. It is a numbers game. You have to have big enough pool at any given point in time they come in.”
But, Hulick said, “That pool has to be incredibly variable.”
He noted Pickering had said that a department needs to be catered to their individual needs.
How many paid on premise hours would be needed each week?
Illustrations presented by Pickering showed 128 and those hours would be opposite a 40-hour, daytime command officer.
“We will have to come up with a projection for paid on call and paid on premise,” Pickering said. “That depends on how many municipalities want to be part of this.”
Pickering said Edgerton is constantly recruiting and “continuing to refresh” on the paid on call side.
“It is very hard to manage a combination fire department. Very hard. You have to work at it,” he said.
But, if you know how to do it, he said, “it can also be really successful.”
The National Fire Department Registry shows nearly 79% of the fire departments in Wisconsin are volunteer and about 6% are career departments. Others are somewhere in the middle.