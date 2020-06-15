St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Thrivent have teamed up to collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Milton food pantry.
Cash donations up to $250 will be matched by a Thrivent Action Team Grant.
Mail checks (Payable to the Milton Area Food Pantry) before July 5, 2020 to:
Larry Laehn, 216 N Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563
Donate cash/checks and food donations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 E. High St. Non-perishable food donations also can be dropped off at 216 N. Janesville St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.
Call Larry Laehn at 920-540-9927 or Joanne Manogue at 608-868-2628 for more information.
