Most standard-sized face masks do not fit younger children.
The Rock County Chapter of the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors created and donated over 1,800 masks for students in grades 4K-6 in the Milton School District.
According to a school district news release sent Thursday, the masks will be distributed to students who don’t have a cloth face covering or who misplace their mask during the school day.
With the state mask mandate and the recommendation for mask usage from the Rock County Health Department, students 5 and older will be asked to wear a mask inside school buildings.
The Face Mask Warriors is a non-partisan, non-denominational collaboration of over 16,000 volunteers across the United States, aspiring to give hope and to save lives by donating much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during this global pandemic and ensuing crisis.
Using each volunteer’s individual skills such as sewing, technology, organizing and more, the organization hopes to help protect as many people across the country as possible.
