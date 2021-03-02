Reps. Mark Pocan (second Congressional district) and Glenn Grothman (sixth Congressional district) passed a bipartisan amendment in Congress officially making Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail a part of the National Park System—which will provide the Ice Age Trail with improved management resources and access to additional federal funding. The 1,200-mile long Trail travels through 31 counties, attracts nearly 1.2 million yearly visitors, and has an economic impact of $355 million annually. The legislation was included as an amendment to H.R. 803, Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act.
“I am proud to pass this bipartisan amendment to support and invest in Wisconsin’s cherished and wonderous Ice Age Trail,” said Pocan. “Wisconsinites across Congressional districts, cities, and counties enjoy the Trail, but it continues to face unnecessary obstacles when seeking federal resources. By recognizing the Ice Age Trail as a part of the National Park System, we can ensure continued federal investment to protect and expand the Trail for decades to come.”
“As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I am proud to be from a state with such a beautiful natural environment,” said Congressman Grothman. “One of the Badger State’s crown jewels is the Ice Age Trail, which travels through 31 counties. Not only is it a wonder of nature, but it is also a huge economic driver, with trail users contributing approximately $355 million every year to local and state economies. I was happy to join Congressman Mark Pocan to introduce a bipartisan amendment that will give the Ice Age Trail the recognition and care it deserves by making it a part of the National Park System, which passed the House today. I would also like to thank all the private funding and countless volunteer hours that have gone into making the Ice Age Trail a state treasure. I look forward to getting back out on the Ice Age Trail and will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to protect and preserve Wisconsin’s natural environment.”
The amendment passed the House of Representatives on Friday with a bipartisan vote of 229-198 and will next go to the Senate for consideration.
