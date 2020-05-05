Due to the Safer at Home Emergency Order the Rock County Clerk’s Office has implemented a virtual marriage license application process. Couples wishing to apply for a marriage license can contact the Rock County Clerk’s Office at 608-757-5660 to review the process and set up a date for the virtual license application meeting.
Since courthouse marriages are suspended at this time, the County Clerk, Lisa Tollefson, and Court Commissioner, Steve Meyer, have set up an alternate option for couples wishing to be married by the court commissioner. Steve Meyer will perform wedding ceremonies at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion-Riverside Park in Beloit on Wednesday, May 20.
Couples wishing to use the alternate option must apply for a marriage license with the Rock County Clerk’s Office on or before May 14, 2020 to schedule a time slot for May 20th and set up the virtual meeting for the marriage application. Couples will be limited to a maximum of six guests at the ceremony. The wedding couple and guests must wait until the previous wedding party has left the pavilion before exiting their vehicles.
Many couples have cancelled or delayed their wedding ceremonies due to COVID-19. This gives couples the ability to have a simple ceremony in midst of these unforeseen circumstances.
