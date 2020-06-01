Wisconsin Student Loan Help Hotline has been created to help student loan borrowers during the pandemic. The hotline is a partnership between the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt and Ascendium Education Solutions. The number is 833-589-0750.
The current COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for student loan borrowers to have credible sources for information about their student loans. This is particularly true because borrowers who lack such information can fall victim to fraudulent student loan debt relief scams.
Ascendium’s Repayment Support Team will provide a toll-free number (833-589-0750) that borrowers can call to get general information about COVID-19 relief and about where to go to get more information about their loans or repayment options based on their specific circumstances.
