Multiple organizations have come together to form a Vaccine Advisory Committee in Rock County to coordinate vaccine efforts throughout the county. This group includes leadership from Rock County's COVID-19 planning and coordination team and representatives from key vaccination providers for critical population groups, as well as reps from other sectors within the community.
The group will address all aspects of vaccine distribution, including coordination, administration, distribution, and communication.
"The Vaccine Advisory Committee will work together to build effective plans for all phases of the vaccine distribution process and ensure transparent communication with our community stakeholders along the way," said Sgt. Shena Kohler, Rock County Emergency Management Director.
A news release sent Jan. 15 said the group will work collaboratively to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock County.
Alison Chouinard of the Rock County Public Health Department will serve as the Rock County vaccine coordinator.
"We know many people are anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this very complicated process," said Chouinard.
More information and instructions on how to request a vaccine will be coming soon for Phase 1A unaffiliated healthcare workers. Others will receive information when they become eligible for the vaccine.
