The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, is a senior activity center offering a variety of activities for adults of all ages. These include classes, workshops, programs, trips and other services. Most are free of charge. While membership is encouraged, non-members may participate in all TGP-sponsored activities.
Daytime Bingo, 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28: Bingo games are back in the dining room with the tables spaced out. Cash prizes. There is a small cost per card with a maximum of 4 cards. There will be snacks and beverages.
Writing Group, 1 p.m., Wednesdays: After the past year we’ve all had, this is the perfect time to write and share your stories.
Leather Tooling Class, 1 p.m., Mondays: Instructor Andy Navarro shows how to use leather to make wallets, smartphone cases, belts, coin pouches, key fobs, coasters and much more.
Cribbage, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays: Cribbage, a card game traditionally for two players, involves playing and grouping cards in combinations for points.
Yoga, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mondays and Fridays:
New instructor will lead class for beginners and individuals with limited mobility.