Both directions of WIS 26/Milton Avenue will be closed under Interstate 39/90 in Janesville from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights (Aug. 31 – Sept. 1). No left turns will be permitted from the I-39/90 exit ramps to WIS 26 (Exit 171A) to travel under the bridge. Motorists are required to use alternate local routes during the nightly closures, such as the US 14 interchange (Exit 171B). Crews will remove and replace the old southbound Interstate bridge over WIS 26.
In addition, northbound WIS 26 will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 2) to 6 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 3). The southbound WIS 26 lanes will remain open under I-39/90 on Wednesday night.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and road closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.