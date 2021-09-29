MILTON
A Janesville ghost-hunting group claims to have encountered paranormal activity at several historic Milton locations in recent years, and its findings will be revealed at a Milton House Museum fund-raising event on Saturday, Oct. 16.
A walking tour of spooky storytelling, “Histories & Mysteries: Investigations into Haunted Milton,” will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, an event hosted by the museum in partnership with Society of Anomalous Studies (SAS).
Two 90-minute walking tour in the Goodrich Park area, starting at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., will be followed by a presentation in the Tomah Community Room at the Milton House.
A similar tour was held last year, but safety considerations related to COVID-19 truncated the event. This year, SAS Director Randy Sunby promised a more complete experience, including findings of his group’s recent investigations of the Milton House itself.
“This year it’s going to be a much more extensive tour and a more detailed tour,” he said.
Keighton Klos, spokesperson for the Milton House, said the tour will include the Milton House.
The early history of the area will be discussed as well as findings of the SAS group after they investigated several notable buildings over the past several years.
“There are going to be different stories,” she said, “about what they have found during their investigation of the Goodrich House, the Seventh Day Baptist Church, some of the businesses on Parkview, and then they will talk about the railroad as well.”
“There have been some reports of paranormal activity in some of the places,” Sunby said, “and we’re going to tell those stories.”
The group will work its way back to Milton House for the presentation in the Tomah Room.
SAS has conducted numerous investigations of historic buildings around Goodrich Park and Milton College. But until recently, nothing had been done inside the Milton House, which is a National Historic Landmark and recognized as a stop on the Underground Railroad which helped slaves in the South gain their freedom in northern states.
“We’ve done a couple paranormal investigations of the Milton House in the last year,” said Sunby. “We did one last fall and then one last spring.”
The findings of those investigations will be revealed.
“We’re going to show some of the things we captured and then we are also going to display some of the equipment we use and explain how some of (it works).”
When asked for hints of what was found, Sunby and Klos said little.
“I honestly am not 100% sure about what they’re going to talk about,” Klos said with a laugh. “But they definitely have heard people talking; they have seen things.”
Sunby said his group has only done two investigations at the Milton House, which is not a lot. Still, he said, “we had a lot of interesting things happen on those two.”
They also investigated the log cabin and the blacksmith shop.
“This is a unique first-time presentation on the Milton House,” Sunby said.
Sunby said they talked to Milton House docents and researched the backstories of Joseph Goodrich and his family and other key members of the community in its early days.
He said they use audio recorders, video cameras and electronic voice phenomena (EVP) recording equipment.
“We don’t hear it (EVP) in real time when we ask the questions. But then we go back and review our audio and video, and at times we capture voices that are actually intelligent answers,” Sunby claimed.
When that happens, Sunby said, “It’s pretty fascinating. It will give you goosebumps.”
Sunby and his group have investigated some Milton locations several times. He says that the more investigations they do, the more responses they get.
“It’s like they (come to) know us. It’s hard to describe, but they know we’re there and then things tend to happen. And it’s all good,” he said.
While some people find such experiences scary, others find them fascinating.
SAS is in its 10th year of researching and investigating the paranormal.
For the past five or six years, they have partnered with historical societies in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois for fundraisers.
“Our mission is to support historic preservation,” Sunby said. “That’s why we enjoy doing this and the fundraisers.”
Proceeds for the tour will go to the Milton Historical Society for the Milton House.
Each tour is limited to 35 participants. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $20 each for Milton Historical Society members and $25 for the general public. They can be purchased by calling 608-868-7772.
The event will be held rain or shine.