The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., plans to reopen its doors on a very limited basis following the recommendation of the Rock County Health Department Reopening Plan. The plan can be viewed on the Rock County Public Health Departments website listed under Coronavirus 2019 Information.
TGP Executive Director Dave Fisher said he is waiting for approval from the health department to reopen. Once approval is granted, he said TGP will open the following Monday.
All TGP group activities, programs, presentations and health services are canceled until further notice. All Concerts on the Lawn and fundraisers through August are canceled as well.
However, the library, porch, pool room and exercise rooms will be open for use. Individuals wanting to utilize the exercise room must call ahead for availability. One person will be allowed at a time for 60-minute increments and the room will be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Everyone entering the building must be wearing a safety mask, visit a hand sanitizing station and exercise safe distancing of 6 feet at all times. A mask will be provided for anyone who needs one.
The Rock County Senior Nutrition Program continues Monday through Friday for Home Delivered and Grab and Go meals. For more information or to sign up for this program call 757-5474.
For current information regarding The Gathering Place’s reopening status, check Facebook or on the website at gatheringplacemilton.com. Information is available by calling TGP at 868-3500.
