Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.