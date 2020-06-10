Rep. Bryan Steil, representing Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, urged the State Department to immediately address the backlog in U.S. passport applications. Numerous constituents of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District have reached out to Steil regarding delayed passport applications due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There is a nationwide backlog of 1.6 million passport applications.
“The State Department must provide transparency and a plan to address this bureaucratic nightmare. The continued delays, growing backlog, and lack of communication from the State Department has real-world consequences on families in Southeast Wisconsin and across the nation. I will continue working to ensure the federal government fixes this problem and provides clear communication to families awaiting answers,” said Steil.
In part, Steil and co-signers write: "While we are in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, government agencies must ensure that non-COVID-19 work is completed in a timely fashion to better prepare for an economic recovery once conditions improve. The department rightfully issues travel advisories to inform American citizens of conditions oversees, and international travel remains inadvisable for many individuals. However, a backlog of this magnitude is unsustainable and has very real implications for our economic recovery as parts of the country begin to reopen."
