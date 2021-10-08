Wisconsin is home to many scenic landscapes that showcase the delightful colors of nature in autumn. We’re starting to see the leaves change colors, with some parts of the state already at or nearing peak colors.
In the fall, when days shorten and temperatures drop, leaves stop their food-making process. As a result of the changes, chlorophyll, a pigment that gives plants their green color, breaks down. At the same time, other chemical changes occur, which can vary how the colors look based on the type of tree. Some trees produce red, some purple and others a vibrant orange.
From mid-September through October, fall colors develop from north to south. During each season, colors gradually change until reaching a peak. Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report, at travel wisconsin.com/fall-color -report, tracks color changes county by county, making it easy to plan fall foliage sightseeing adventures.
With over six million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state biking trails, plus hundreds of lakes and rivers to explore, opportunities to view Wisconsin’s fall colors are bountiful. Check out some of our favorite places to explore this time of year:
Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek: Many people consider Peninsula to be Wisconsin’s most complete park. When you see its many offerings, it’s easy to see why. With the new Eagle Tower open, there’s no better place in Wisconsin to be among the beautiful changing leaves.
Wyalusing State Park in Bagley: At Wyalusing State Park, camp and explore 500 feet above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers. One of Wisconsin’s oldest state parks, Wyalusing features hiking trails, a canoe trail, Native American burial mounds, bird watching, fishing, boating, bicycling and picnicking on bluff top overlooks.
Kettle Moraine State Forest—Northern Unit in Campbellsport: The first and largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest offers plenty of ways to explore among world-famous glacial landforms.