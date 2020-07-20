As the Aug. 11 Partisan Primary approaches, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson issued a news release with saying there are several voter registration deadlines to keep in mind.
Voting by absentee? You must be a registered voter to request an absentee ballot.
“If you are planning to vote by absentee, request your ballot as soon as possible,” said Tollefson in a news release issued Monday. “The easiest way to request an absentee ballot is through the MyVOTE.WI.GOV website.”
Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
• To register by mail applications must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, July 22.
• To register online at myvote.wi.gov, the deadline is Wednesday, July 22, at 11:59 p.m.
• To register in your city, town, or village clerk’s office, the deadline is Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m.
Wisconsin voters can register to vote at the polls on Election Day.
Voter must supply proof of residence when registering to vote.
Also voters should remember to bring photo IDs.
For more information go to MYVOTE.WI.GOV.
