WIS 59 westbound will be closed over Interstate 39/90 near Edgerton from 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 18) to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 19). Traffic traveling from Milton to Edgerton must follow the signed detour route of I-39/90 north to the WIS 73/US 51 interchange (Exit 160) then travel south on the Interstate back to WIS 59.
In addition, the following left turn movements will not be permitted during that timeframe:
- I-39/90 northbound to WIS 59 westbound (Janesville to Edgerton)
- WIS 59 westbound to the southbound Interstate (Milton to Janesville)
Crews will place a polymer overlay on the westbound side of the structure. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life.
Drivers are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
