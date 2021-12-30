The year just ending was an eventful one in Milton.
As some parents pressured the school board to ease masking rules for their children, school officials attempted to minimize the spread of COVID among students. And when students did return to in-person classes at the middle and high schools, they found gleaming new additions—the fruits of a more than $59-million referendum narrowly passed in 2019.
2021 brought progress on other development fronts—for The Clasen Chocolate Company, The Gathering Place and with the opening of a DQ Grill & Chill.
There were some shocking crime stories for a town this small. And some deaths of prominent and young residents will be mourned for some time to come.
What follows are these and the other big news stories in Milton over the past year. Revisit these notable events, both the good and the unfortunate, before looking to (and hoping for a better) 2022.
JANUARY
MHS continues virtual learning
Milton High School welcomed students back from the break on Monday, Jan. 4, by returning to a fully virtual instructional model. Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said, “While the ultimate goal is to get back to fully in person learning, we are likely going to be in the blended/cohort model for a while. We wanted to make sure that it is as good as we can make it.”
MHS graduate dies at 23
A 23-year-old UW-Whitewater student from Milton died Jan. 19 after a long battle with medical problems. Janesville native Emily J. Eckert was a junior psychology major who died at UW Hospital in Madison after what her obituary described as “a 10-year battle with autoimmune hepatitis (liver) and sclerosing cholangitis.” She graduated from Milton High School in 2016.
“She loved to sing and play music, hike, cook, go sightseeing, and her dogs April and Buster,” her obituary stated. “She loved working with people with autism and Alzheimer’s.”
School additions near completion
The construction of additions to the middle school (21,738 square feet) and high school (107,499 square feet) neared completion in late January. The school expansion were part of a $59.9 million referendum approved by voters in April 2019.
A floor plan of the first floor of the STEM wing would include three science rooms, two chemistry rooms and six math rooms. The lower level would consist of an engine lab, trades lab, woods lab, fabrication lab and metals lab with adjacent rooms for engineering and computer science. Across the hall are two rooms for agricultural science and a media room. The additions at the high school include a new swimming pool and field house.
The new STEM wing at Milton High School was expected to be ready for student instruction in April.
All that remained of the middle school renovations was the installation of new cabinetry, painting, flooring and furniture acquisition. Final quality review sessions was scheduled for late February.
Milton school staff vaccinations cut short
Some Milton School District employees learned they would have to wait until at least March to get their COVID-19 vaccines at the Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Mercy cut short vaccinations to preserve vaccine for priority groups including elderly local residents, said Don Janczak, director of the hospital pharmacy for the hospital.
Milton school officials said Mercy had made a commitment to vaccinate all Milton school staff. About 850 Rock County educators received the vaccine before supplies ran low.
FEBRUARY
Goodbye, old pool
The process of draining the old swimming pool at Milton High School began Feb. 1. The old pool space was to become part of the new event entrance and an expanded commons area. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the pool a month earlier than planned. Construction of a new pool was on track and expected to open n late May.
Former school official sues school board member
A former Milton School District administrator filed a defamation lawsuit against school board member Brian Kvapil for statements he made in February 2019.
Jerry Schuetz, who resigned the following June from his position as director of administrative operations after an independent investigation regarding district use of stipend payments, filed suit against Kvapil for legal fees and damages. In the lawsuit, Schuetz accuses Kvapil of sharing statements about Schuetz “either knowing that the statements were false or with a reckless disregard for their truthfulness.”
Rail crossing OK’d for chocolate factory
Rock County was given approval to establish an at-grade public crossing of the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad (WSOR) tracks with County Highway M in the city of Milton. The decision from the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads was announced Feb. 4.
The city planned to install a new industry lead track from south of the western end of Putman Parkway running east along the south side of Putman Parkway and across CTH M to serve Clasen Quality Chocolate.
The company specializing in chocolate and confectionery coatings plans to build a 390,000-square-foot facility on a 169-acre site in Crossroads Business Park in Milton, creating a projected tax value of no less than $29 million. The manufacturing and distribution facility was expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and bring 50 new jobs to Milton.
Salvo chosen as Milton's new clerk
Jenny Salvo, the administrative assistant for the City of Edgerton, accepted the position of Milton City Clerk. A Janesville resident, Salvo had worked for Edgerton for more than eight years. The city’s previous city clerk, Leanne Schroeder, who started working for Milton in 2008 and resigned at the end of 2020.
Milton OKs students’ return to classrooms
The Milton School Board, by a 5-2 vote, approved the return of students to the classroom five days a week beginning Monday, April 5, the first day after spring break. Board members Mike Hoffman and Rick Mullen had the dissenting votes.
Multiple high school students attended the school board meeting to ask the board not to approve the plan, sharing concerns over the inability to social distance and the possibility of losing school sports and in-person learning should a subsequent school closure be needed.
Students and families not comfortable learning in person could still opt for a fully online learning model, but the district will remove its hybrid offering in which two groups of students alternate between days of learning virtually and in person.
The district’s elementary school students returned to schools five days a week in cohorts at the start of the school year. District officials said a combination of staff vaccinations, declining Rock
County COVID-19 cases and added space provided by district referendum projects would allow the district to bring back its older students full time, too.
MARCH
Missing Milton man's body recovered from lake
The body of Kevin Doyle, 66, was recovered from Bowers Lake, a marshy area where authorities found a day earlier the bodies of the man's two dogs. Doyle went for a walk at Storrs Lake Park east of Milton and failed to return. The dogs are believed to have fallen through the ice n the lake and Doyle, in attempt to rescue them, fell through, too, authorities said.
Dairy Queen opens to waiting customers
A dozen vehicles were lined up waiting when the drive-thru opened at 10 a.m., March 29, at the new DQ Grill & Chill, 1167 Gateway Drive. The restaurant was Milton’s first new fast food drive-thru with burgers and fries since Burger King closed in 2016. The demand for fast food options increased with coronavirus pandemic shutting down indoor dining everywhere.
APRIL
Voters pick Milton School Board incumbents, Hubert
Three incumbents and one new board member were elected to the Milton School Board on April 6. The incumbents—Jennifer Johns, Joe Martin and Dave Holterman—were the top vote getters, landing three-year seats. Leslie Hubert bested Sherri Shaw and Jay Williams earning her a one-year seat on the board.
Martin earned back a seat he has held for three ears. And voters awarded full terms to Holterman and Johns. Both were appointed last year to fill seats that board members Mike Pierce and Diamond McKenna vacated early.
Swimmer Ratzburg a double medalist at state meet
Milton sophomore swimmer Bailey Ratzburg posted a second- and a third-place finish at the WIAA state meet on April 6. She finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke. Ratzburg also anchored Milton’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays that took 12th and 10th, respectively.
Milton author sees novel released
Milton native Alex Pickett’s novel, “The Restaurant Inspector,” was released in early April by University of Wisconsin Press. The darkly funny story of corruption and a mysterious illness spreading in a small Wisconsin town. People panic, wear masks and a mandatory curfew is lifted for a Packers game.
Amazingly, Pickett wrote the book years before the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s absurd but probably not much more absurd than Wisconsin (and most of the U.S.) has been the past few years,” Pickett said. “I finished the first draft in late summer 2016 – back then I thought I was writing a farce. Now it seems realistic.”
Pickett, son of Robert and Sara Pickett of Milton, graduated from Milton High School in 2000 and was living in London when the book was published earlier this year..
Milton gymnast wins all-around title at tournament
Kellen Ryan has distinguished himself as one of the top boys high school gymnasts in the Midwest.
Last spring, the Milton High senior won the all-around title at the Level 10 USA Gymnastics Region IV Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Competing in the highest level for gymnasts 18-and-under, Ryan medaled in all six events and won the all-around title over 20 of the best gymnasts in the region. The tournament consisted of competitors from six Midwestern states. Ryan won pommel horse and vault, was second on rings, parallel bars and floor exercise, and finished third on high bar.
With the strong tournament showing, Ryan earned a spot at the Men’s Development Program National Championship in May in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Vandals do damage to Goodrich Park
Vandals did thousands of dollars worth of damage to public property at Goodrich Park. Spray paint was used, windows were broken, a bathroom door was destroyed, toilets were clogged and an attempt was made to pull a sink off a wall.
Hoffman chosen as new board president
On a 4-3 vote, Mike Hoffman was chosen by the Milton School Board as the board's new president at its April 29 meeting. Rick Mullen was named vice president, Joe Martin was appointed chair of the finance committee and Shelly Crull-Hanke became the board clerk. The district’s CESA 2 representative is Jennifer Johns.
Wrestler earns chance to compete in Mexico
Aeoden Sinclair, an Edgerton resident and Milton High freshman, won both the Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling divisions at the USA Wrestling U15 Nationals at Wisconsin Dells. The national titles earned him a spot on Team USA to compete in the U15 Pan-America Championships in Mexico City, Mexico on Oct. 21-24.
Show choirs has one-competition season
COVID-19 restrictions kept the Milton High School show choirs from competing and even practicing as a group for much of the school year. After about a month of real rehearsal time, two Milton High School show choirs returned to the stage for one competition, the Onalaska Show Choir Classic on Oct. 24.
Octave Above, directed by Jamison Wendlandt, placed first in the women’s division with three groups competing. Choralation, directed by Erik Meinertz, was fifth runner-up in the mixed division with 10 groups competing. Annie Stenson was best performer for Octave Above and Louisa Smith was best performer for Choralation.
MAY
Milton farmer’s market blooms
The first Milton Farmer’s Market on Parkview Drive was declared a success by organizers Nikki and Tyler Olson. Approximately 30 vendors sold everything from honey, flower baskets and hydroponic produce to handmade jewelry, stenciled signs and fresh-baked pastries. Food trucks offered sandwiches, ice cream and beverages, including coffee.
Anna Miller named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year
Anna Miller, a speech and language pathologist at at Harmony Elementary School in Janesville, which lies in the Milton School, District, was named a 2021-2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Miller was one of five public school teachers to receive the honor.
Talabac takes 14th at state cross country meet
Mara Talabac finished 14th overall at the WIAA alternate fall cross country state meet on May 8 at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. The Red Hawk junior finished with a time of 19 minutes, 38.5 seconds in the 75-runner field. Talabac finished one spot short of qualifying for the state meet as a sophomore.
The Gathering Green taking shape
Progress was made on a $1 million outdoor venue at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. Walkways and a parking lot were installed and trees planted on a 2-acre plot to be called “The Gathering Green.” Phase 2 will include a pavilion, a memorial garden and a wind sculpture.
Total cost for Phase 2 is estimated at $393,815. The cost for Phase 1 was about $376,000 and has been paid for with cash or in-kind donations. The momentum of the fundraising that started in early 2020 was interrupted by the pandemic.
Parents ask Milton schools to lift mask mandate
A group of parents, calling themselves Milton Parents for Mask Choice, asked the Milton School Board on May 10 to lift the district’s mask mandate for students, saying the time had come and that the danger of contracting COVID-19 was minimal. The Facebook group listed 55 members.
But Superintendent Rich Dahman said the district would keep the mask mandate in place through the end of the school year, although no decision had been made about summer school or the fall semester.
At a subsequent school board meeting, Dahman twice asked people in the audience to wear a mask in accordance with school district policy. School board President Michael Hoffman then asked people to wear masks or leave the meeting.
JUNE
Milton band director retires
After 12 years as the Milton High School marching band director, Nathan Pierce retired by looking back on his legacy. When he arrived at MHS, he said band wasn’t as popular as it is now. “I spent a lot of time trying to make it socially acceptable,” he said.
Pierce scheduled the band to play not only at basketball and football games but at wrestling meets, volleyball matches and even swim meets.
“I think one of my proudest achievements here is every year that I’ve been here, our top concert ensemble has gotten a first rating at the large group festival. Every year that I’ve been here. That’s important to me. Everything else builds out of that. If your concert band can’t play, nothing else is going to sound good,” Pierce told the Courier.
School Band and Orchestra Magazine named Pierce one of “50 Directors Who Make A Difference.”
Lieder Family Pool dedicated
The bleachers at the $8-million Lieder Family Pool, which seat 550 people, were full for the dedication of the new Milton High School pool. The ribbon was cut by the pool’s namesake, Tom Lieder, a long-time MHS teacher, coach and swim instructor.
Milton School Board compromises on masks
Parents demonstrating in front of Milton High School before the school board meeting called for the board to let parents decide whether their children should wear masks to school. About 20 of them attended the meeting, also asking the board to rescind Superintendent Rich Dahman’s power to make decisions about things such as masks during health crises.
Board member Joe Martin moved to amend a motion to make mask wearing optional as of June 21. The amended motion passed 4-3.
Milton native on new album with Nashville artist
Alex Leong, a Milton native and Chicago-based trombonist, arranged and recorded the horns for Nashville singer/songwriter Mike Maimone’s new album, “Broke, Not Broken,” released on June 18.
Leong has performed with Maimone since 2017, including as openers for legendary guitarist Dick Dale. Leong previously collaborated with Maimone on “The High Hat Club EP” in 2018 and the 2019 single, “Garbougie.”
“Broke, Not Broken” was recorded in 2019, however its official release was postponed due to the pandemic.
Milton School District joins lawsuit against vaping companies
The Milton School District joined a nationwide effort in which school districts are suing JUUL and other manufacturers of vaping devices. The school board agreed to join the “mass action” suit on a unanimous vote after a closed session June 14.
A mass action lawsuit seeks damages actually incurred and expenses that will be incurred. In a class-action lawsuit, plaintiffs do not receive the full cost of those damages, according to information supplied by the firm suing JUUL, Franz Law Group of San Diego.
Band marches to beat of a new director
Milton High School’s new band director is Nathan Czech, a River Falls native with a degree in music education from UW-Eau Claire.
At UW-Eau Claire, Czech played tuba in the marching band and euphonium in both the symphonic band and wind ensemble. He played in numerous small ensembles and sang in two choirs. He was a featured visual soloist for River City Rhythm (indoor) Drumline in 2017 and president of the music fraternity on campus, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. As a drum major with UW-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band, he traveled to Australia and New Zealand.
Pat Meeker, builder of Milton golf course, dies at 81
Pat Meeker designed, built and managed the Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton, and later Bonny Meade Links, also in Milton, died June 18 at the age of 81. His legacy included many charitable donations and support for Milton schools.
Milton woman arrested after being shot
Janesville police arrested a Milton woman accused of trying to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house June 19. Linda J. Pemble, 58, of 1001 Parkview Drive, No. 3, Milton, was arrested on charges of attempted arson and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police reported June 19 that the ex-boyfriend shot the woman more than once after he saw her on a surveillance camera trying to set fire to the house, leading to a confrontation. Pemble suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, but charges against the man would not be pursued.
Boie’s Paralympic dream comes true
A 2009 Milton High School graduate employed in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Academic Advising and Exploration Center, John Boie learned this month he would join U.S. wheelchair basketball team at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.
Although it would be his first time making a Paralympic team, Boie already had lots of experience representing the U.S. on a world stages. Boie played on the U.S. squad that won gold at the 2017 America’s Cup and was a member of the American teak that took home silver at the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Hamburg, Germany in 2018. He also had a spot on the U.S. team that won gold at the Parapan Games in Lima, Peru in 2019. With a top-3 finish in the Parapan Games, Team USA punched its ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
The pandemic delayed by a year the Tokyo Olympics and the Tokyo Paralympics, which took place this past summer.
JULY
School board approves COVID protocol changes
The Milton School Board approved changes to the district’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 academic year at its July 12 meeting. Superintendent Rich Dahman presented the proposed changes to the board, which included a return to typical-sized classrooms, pre-pandemic locker use and two-way hallways, an end to mandatory wiping down of surfaces throughout the school day, and new contact tracing and quarantine procedures, among other changes.
Unvaccinated students and vaccinated students showing COVID symptoms were to be required to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone with a confirmed case. The standard length of quarantine was set at10 days, but students with a negative COVID test could return after seven days.
Request to dismiss Schuetz v. Kvapil lawsuit denied
A Rock County judge Friday denied a motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil by former Milton School District administrator Jerry Schuetz.
Schuetz’s lawyers claimed Kvapil, in February 2019, shared false information about Schuetz “either knowing that the statements were false, or with a reckless disregard for their truthfulness.”
Public Works sees turnover
By the end of 2021, the city of Milton Department of Public Works lost half of its employees to retirement. The departures started with the retirement of assistant water works operator Mike Griffin (who served in the department for 27 years) and working foreman Donnie Zimmerman (34 years). Truck drivers Ward Edwardson (25 years) and Ken Vierck (30 years) retired this year as well.
Administrative assistant Brenda Mathews retired after 15 years with the department and longtime Public Works Director Howie Robinson would retire in November.
AUGUST
Milton School Board requires masking on school buses
The Milton School Board unanimously passed a mask mandate for passengers and drivers on school-operated buses. The mandate was in accordance with pandemic guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating “passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses including on buses operated by public and private school systems.”
School board member Dave Holterman said the district’s legal counsel advised following the order because not doing so “would put us in a potential legal liability for a variety of reasons.” District Superintendent Rich Dahman said the district’s insurance company also strongly urged compliance with the order.
Milton’s Wedig tapped for WFCA Hall of Fame
Milton High School head football coach Rodney Wedig learned this month that he would be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Wedig, currently entering his third season guiding the Red Hawks, started his career at Almond-Bancroft, where he coached from 1995-2002. From there he moved on to Walworth Big Foot, where he was the top coach from 2003-13. He was at Beloit Memorial from 2014-18 before moving to Milton in 2019. Wedig teaches at Parkview High in Orfordville.
Wedig will be inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame with several other area coaches at a banquet in April 2022.
Milton School Board enacts universal masking
The Milton School Board board voted 4-3 to change the mask-optional policy it approved earlier in the summer to a universal masking policy that could be reviewed by the board on a monthly basis.
The new policy required masking for all students in 4-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade, staff and visitors on school grounds and during district events.
Dave's Ace Hardware changes hands
On August 31, Dave Warren turned ownership of his store over to employee Delaney Blabaum. So on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Dave’s Ace Hardware became Hometown Ace Hardware.
SEPTEMBER
Milton School District tries to block payments
The Milton School District tried to get its insurance company to stop paying the legal expenses of a former school board member who is being sued, but the district ran into a roadblock.
The district released correspondence between the district’s legal counsel and EMC Insurance in which the district asks EMC to stop the payments.
An EMC attorney replied that her interpretation of state law was that EMC must cover former board member Brian Kvapil’s expenses, at least in part, because Kvapil was acting on behalf of the school district when he made statements in 2019.
Armed men invade Milton home, steal car
Masked men invaded a house, pointed guns at residents and stole a car on the morning of Sept. 22. No one was injured, but police were concerned that Milton might be a target. Officials urged residents to lock their cars and homes.
A Honda Civic occupied by three men hit a curb and became disabled on Arthur Drive on the city’s south side at around 8:28 a.m. The men ran a short distance through backyards to a house on Sue Lane, police said. The men then “walked through an open garage door and went into the house through an unlocked door” and pointed handguns at the homeowners, according to police. The men demanded keys to a vehicle and fled in a white BMW SUV.
The SUV was soon spotted heading north on Interstate 90/39 near Newville. Several law enforcement agencies chased it on the Interstate. At various locations in Madison, police attempted to stop the vehicle without success. The pursuit was curtailed because of the potential danger to the public. The SUV was found abandoned in the town of Madison around 9:30 a.m. The Honda the suspects abandoned in Milton had been reported stolen from Madison in August.
‘Hometown Heroes’ honored for work on veterans memorial
The Wisconsin State Assembly recognized Wes Sisson, Dick Fry and Jarret Goodman as “Hometown Heroes” during a legislative session on Sept. 28.
Sisson, Fry and Goodman were nominated by Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, for their work on the Milton Area Veterans Memorial. The site includes three large monuments that bear the names of Milton-area soldiers who died in combat.
Tractor rolls over operator before parade
A tractor rolled over its operator as it was being unloaded just prior to the start of the Milton Homecoming Parade on Sept. 17. The driver, Casey Kelleher, 42, was “alert and conscious” when taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Kelleher was unchaining a 1959 John Deere 730 at the parade staging area near St. Mary’s Church about a half hour before the 2 p.m. start of the event. Soon after it was unsecured, the tractor rolled over Kelleher, off the trailer and diagonally across Parkview Drive before striking a power pole, which brought it to a halt. Marquardt said several people witnessed the accident, including students, school staff and Kelleher’s wife.
Concern for the integrity of the overhead electrical wires prompted school officials to move the start of the parade a block west of the church. The parade went on without further incident.
OCTOBER
Rock County jury finds doctor negligent
Rock County jury ruled against a longtime local doctor, finding him negligent for poking a hole in the esophagus of Robert Vyvyan, of Milton, six years ago. The jury voted 10-2 against Dr. William Brandt, a longtime local internal medicine specialist, and MMIC Insurance.
The jury awarded Vyvyan more than $500,000—$400,000 for future pain and suffering; $100,000 for past pain and suffering; $70,000 for medical expenses; and $12,000 for lost income.
Vyvyan filed his lawsuit in 2018, claiming malpractice in Brandt’s performance of an upper endoscopy. The procedure involves a probe inserted through the mouth and throat to view Vyvyan’s esophagus, the tube that conveys food to the stomach. The procedure was done by Brandt at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Dunk finishes among top 10 state golfers
Milton junior golfer Hannah Dunk finished this year’s WIAA state golf tournament on an upswing, shooting a 3-over par 75 to end up in a four-way tie for 10th place.
Marching band competes after director's death
A day after the sudden death of longtime assistant marching band director John Schroeder on Oct. 15, Milton High School’s 111-member marching band placed third with an emotional performance at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s annual Marching Band Championships.
Schroeder collapsed at band practice Oct. 14 with an unknown medical condition and was unable to be revived after being taken to the hospital. Prior to the Oct. 16 event, the band was given the option to forgo the competition in light of their assistant director’s recent death.
Fresh off the heels of a successful showing at the Sauk Prairie Marching Band Invitational on Oct. 13, Oct. 13, MHS musicians rallied behind the devastating news and gave an inspiring performance at the state championship in Whitewater.
Milton’s director of public works retires
For the last 32 years, Howard “Howie” Robinson has been director of public works for the city of Milton. Robinson helped improve the city’s bike trails, sledding hills and parks. He saw the splash pad at South Goodrich Park built, a popular bike trail paved and helped plant hundreds of trees throughout Milton.
Student creates slavery meme
Milton School District officials said it was a Milton High School student who created a meme that juxtaposed images of football players from Milton and Janesville Parker high schools with a historic drawing of an African slave being whipped.
The top photo was of a white Milton football player standing next to a Parker football player, who appeared to be Black, laying face down on the field. The photo was taken at a Sept. 17 football game at Milton High School.
The second photo, appearing below the first, was a historical drawing of a white man whipping a prone, naked Black man. The combined images include a caption, which appears to be the original description of the illustration: “Slave begs for mercy after Master beats Viciously (1860 colorized).”
Ex-Mercyhealth VP guilty in kickback scheme
A federal judge in Madison accepted Barbara Bortner’s guilty plea to charges of fraud and tax evasion in a five-year-long kickback scheme federal prosecutors say Bortner and Illinois marketing firm operator Ryan Weckerly coordinated to bilk Mercyhealth through overinflated billings for contracted marketing services. Bortner, 57, will face sentencing until February.
Under a plea deal reached in August and finalized this month, Bortner will be required to pay back $777,800 in taxes prosecutors said she evaded by “grossly underepresenting” her personal income during several years between winter 2015 and summer 2020. That was the same period of time during which Bortner and Weckerly, the operator of Sycamore, Illinois-based health and wellness magazine Invironments, admitted to amassing $3.1 million of payments from Mercyhealth.
Between February 2015 and September 2020, Weckerly wrote 113 checks to Bortner totaling about $2 million and made cash payments in excess of $1 million to Bortner, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner told U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday. To receive the kickback funds, Bortner opened a business account for Welnspire at the Bank of Milton where she was the only authorized signer.
Both Bortner and Weckerly admitted they fraudulently inflated billings to Mercyhealth beyond the scope of contract marketing work Weckerly was providing Mercyhealth at the time, according to court documents.
NOVEMBER
Campion new all-time leading scorer in boys basketball
Playing on the home floor of the Milwaukee Bucks prompted Red Hawk basketball plater Jack Campion to do something special. Campion, a senior on the Milton boys basketball team, scored 21 points at the Fiserv Forum to become Milton High School’s all-time scoring leader with 1,298 points.
Milton Sports Hall of Fame member Richie Rusch held the previous record with 1,297 points. Rusch graduated from Milton in 1976 and starred in four seasons for the then-Redmen, playing before the 3-point shot was introduced.
Campion is one of four players in program history to top 1,000 points for his career, joining Rusch, Lonnie Sherman and Bill Rusch.
DECEMBER
Milton agrees to pay for rail spur to aid chocolate factory
The Milton Common Council approved an industrial track agreement with Clasen Quality Chocolates to construct a new rail spur which will service the new the 390,000-square-foot facility currently under construction north of Putnam Parkway.
The agreement—which includes paying $1.5 million for the rail spur, which will be reimbursed—was the final step in securing Transportation Economic Assistance, or TEA, grant funds needed to move the project forward.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said at the meeting the agreement was the result of multiple conversations over the past two months with the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad, Clasen Chocolates and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Mask mandate to be lifted for grades 7-12
The Milton School Board voted 4-3 in favor of optional masking for staff and students in grades 7th through 12th beginning Jan. 10, 2022. Universal masking would remain in place for staff and students in 4K to 6th grade until the number of positive COVID-19 cases decreases for consecutive weeks. Masking will still be required on all student transportation for grades 4K to 12th grade.
Ex-sheriff's deputy charged with 'sex crimes' against children
Rock County officials say a former Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy faces charges that he gave illegal drugs to three boys and repeatedly sexually assaulted them for several years, mostly prior to the time he worked in the sheriff’s office.
In separate alerts, the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested former Milton resident Gary A. Huber, 34, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Authorities say the former deputy and U.S. Marine abruptly quit his job with the sheriff’s office in July after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted several boys between 2010 and 2016.
Authorities said Huber had been hired by the sheriff’s department in August 2016 and quit July 1.
On Monday police arrested Huber in Fort Wayne on suspicion of 10 counts of “various sex crimes against children” ranging in age from 8 to 15. Authorities believe the crimes occurred in Janesville and Milton.