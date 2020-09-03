University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson today issued this statement:
“Effective today, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time. UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will serve as leader of the university until the complaint is resolved.”
