COVID-19 in Rock County by School District

A lot of different numbers can be looked at to show the impact of COVID-19.

Here are some numbers all from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools

By school district (numbers are updated weekly and were last updated Sept. 24) --

Milton School District

Cumulative number of cases: 210

Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 18.70

Edgerton School District

Cumulative number of cases: 148

Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 36.60

Janesville School District

Cumulative number of cases: 896

Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 24.26

Last week SDJ established its own SDJ COVID-19 Dashboard at https://www.janesville.k12.wi.us. The dashboard for Sept. 17-23 shows 15 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.

It also shows the number of close contacts who need to quarantine for 14 days and the low-risk who need to watch for symptoms.

By city (updated weekly and last updated Sept. 21)

Milton

Laboratory confirmed cases: 101 (up 12 from Sept. 14)

Probable cases: 9

Number of recovered: 81 (up 5 from Sept. 14)

Negative tests: 1,978 (up 139 from Sept. 14)

By age group: 15-24 is the highest at 29%, next highest is 55-64 at 18% and 45-54 at 14%

Edgerton

Laboratory confirmed cases: 128 (up 26 from Sept. 14)

Probable cases: 12

Number of recovered: 85 (up 8 from Sept. 14)

Negative tests: 2,086 (up 154 from Sept. 14)

Janesville

Laboratory confirmed cases: 947 (up 115 from Sept. 14)

Probable cases 83

Number of recovered: 709 (up 47 from Sept. 14)

Negative tests: 14,641

