A lot of different numbers can be looked at to show the impact of COVID-19.
Here are some numbers all from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools
By school district (numbers are updated weekly and were last updated Sept. 24) --
Milton School District
Cumulative number of cases: 210
Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 18.70
Edgerton School District
Cumulative number of cases: 148
Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 36.60
Janesville School District
Cumulative number of cases: 896
Estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people: 24.26
Last week SDJ established its own SDJ COVID-19 Dashboard at https://www.janesville.k12.wi.us. The dashboard for Sept. 17-23 shows 15 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.
It also shows the number of close contacts who need to quarantine for 14 days and the low-risk who need to watch for symptoms.
By city (updated weekly and last updated Sept. 21)
Milton
Laboratory confirmed cases: 101 (up 12 from Sept. 14)
Probable cases: 9
Number of recovered: 81 (up 5 from Sept. 14)
Negative tests: 1,978 (up 139 from Sept. 14)
By age group: 15-24 is the highest at 29%, next highest is 55-64 at 18% and 45-54 at 14%
Edgerton
Laboratory confirmed cases: 128 (up 26 from Sept. 14)
Probable cases: 12
Number of recovered: 85 (up 8 from Sept. 14)
Negative tests: 2,086 (up 154 from Sept. 14)
Janesville
Laboratory confirmed cases: 947 (up 115 from Sept. 14)
Probable cases 83
Number of recovered: 709 (up 47 from Sept. 14)
Negative tests: 14,641
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.