July 13 agenda
The Milton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the town hall, 23 First St.
Items on the agenda include the annual farmstead permit review.
Three public hearings will be held. The applicants are:
Bryan Meyer, 6025 N. Kennedy Road, is seeking a conditional use permit to exceed the 3,000-square-foot accessory building allowed, for personal use, public assembly, and public events. Location of the property is 1301 E M H Townline Road.
Michael Hanlon, 9112 N Klug Road, Milton, is seeking a minor land division and rezoning. Hanlon wants to create a 20-acre parcel and rezone from A1 to A2 for hunting land (no building allowed on new parcel). Location of the property is 10236 N. Milton Road.
Jason and Amber Linnerud, 9012 N. Jacobs Drive, are seeking rezoning from RR to A3 and a conditional use permit for an addition to the existing building.
Patrick Kelly, 5017 N. Newville Road, is looking to divide off 3 acres for a new residential home.
P&Z will also review a transfer of .23 acre and adjust the lot line of Bryan Tourdot, 3630 Skyview Dr, Janesville. The lot under review is located at 1743 E Road Five, Edgerton.
Also on the agenda: A lease agreement with Fredrick Farm. Discussion/possible action on liquor license fee for 2020-2021, an ordinance amendment that would allow the town clerk to issue operator licenses) and the 2020-2021 assessor contract.
