Homeowners in need of help with home repairs, improvements related to medical needs, or who have critical home performance issues can now access zero percent interest loans to help them complete the work that needs to be done. Certain households who have residents 55 or older can also access repair grants. This funding, provided by Rock County, allows income-eligible homeowners to complete necessary repairs and repay the funds when the house is sold or transferred. Grant funds do not need to be repaid.
In order to qualify, homeowners complete a home rehab application, available at www.wphd.org/rehab. Homeowners must be income qualified and have a qualifying house. Federal rules guide what types of work can be done and what work must be prioritized. Homes must be located in Rock County but cannot be in the City of Janesville or the City of Beloit. Residents of those communities should contact their municipality to find out about available programs.
Rock County contracts with the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development to administer the program. Completed applications can be submitted via email or US mail. Once applications are reviewed, program staff contact the applicant to discuss eligibility and review the process. Work must be completed by a licensed contractor. Recipients cannot be paid for working on their own homes.
Assistance funds are limited, so households are encouraged to apply early in order to secure help. Individuals with questions may contact Heather Boggs at heatherboggs@wphd.org or 608-258-5560 x32.