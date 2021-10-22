Milton Courier staff
Batterman and Associates of Beloit will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, plans for the reconstruction of two sections of Townline Road, on the east side of Janesville. One section is from Kennedy Road to County Y and the other section is from Henke Road to Vickerman Road and/or Milton Shopiere Road. A tate grant will pay for the road work.
The open house will be at the Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville.
A quorum of the Town of Harmony Board might be present but no other town business will be discussed and no decisions will be made.