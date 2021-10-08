Edgerton Hospital is the latest member of the University of Wisconsin Telestroke Network, headquartered at University Hospital in Madison.
Edgerton Hospital’s emergency department, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton, is staffed by experienced physicians who specialize in emergency medicine. They now consult with stroke neurologists at the UW Comprehensive Stroke Center in Madison who can examine patients and their brain scans in real time online.
This can mean quicker, life-preserving treatment for patients who arrive at Edgerton Hospital’s emergency room experiencing stroke symptoms, according to Alison Hanaman, a registered nurse, and emergency department manager at Edgerton Hospital.
“This arrangement saves precious time for patients, and in stroke treatment, each minute equals brain cells saved,” she said.
A clot-breaking drug called alteplase needs to be given within three to four hours after the onset of an ischemic stroke, which is caused when a blood clot blocks blood vessels in the brain. Waiting too long to administer the drug can cause bleeding in the brain or death. Telestroke allows for the stroke neurologist to prescribe this medication quickly.
Telestroke reflects UW Health’s expanding access to specialty care without duplicating services available at community hospitals.
“UW Health is pleased to welcome Edgerton Hospital into our network,” said Dr. Natalie Wheeler, medical director of the UW stroke program. “Telestroke allows patients in any part of the state to get the same stroke assessment and treatment recommendations they could get at a comprehensive stroke center.”
UW Health’s University Hospital is one of the first certified comprehensive stroke centers in the country. Edgerton Hospital serves the communities of Edgerton, Milton and surrounding communities.