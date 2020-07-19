The 2020 Wisconsin Statewide NextGeneration9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Plan is now available on the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) website.
The 2020 Plan includes a brief overview of the current 9-1-1 environment, outlines the progress that Wisconsin has made towards NG9-1-1 since the previous plan was released in May 2017, and identifies goals and recommendations for continued NG9-1-1 implementation statewide. This NG9-1-1 Plan was developed in conjunction with public safety communications stakeholders across the state, 911 Authority, LLC, and approved by the 9-1-1 Subcommittee on June 18.
The plan is located at: https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/divisions/oec/library/2020/2020_WI_Statewide_NextGen9-1-1_Plan_FINAL.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.