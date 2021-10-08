Milton Courier staff
Wildflower Seed Collecting, Sat., Oct. 9: The Rock County Conservationists is holding its annual free prairie wildflower seed collecting event Saturday.
The self-collecting opportunity takes place from 10 a.m.-noon at the planted prairie in Milton’s Crossridge Park on Parkview Drive near the parking lot of the Milton YMCA.
Participants can collect collect a large volume of seeds during that time period. On-site assistance will be provided to help people identify plants and share tips for cleaning and storing the seeds. Bring large paper grocery bags, garden clippers and work gloves.
Becky Kordatzky Book Signing, Sun., Oct. 10: Longtime Milton resident, “Ask Grandma” columnist and retired educator Becky Kordatzky has published her first book, “Loving Him More Through Darkest Valleys: Sisters Challenge Cancer in Two-Part Harmony.”
Kordatzky will share her family’s story by reading from the book and sign copies, which will be available for purchase from 2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Milton Public Library.
There will also be a question-and-answer session, live music and snacks.
Town of Milton Board Meeting, Mon., Oct. 11: The Town of Milton Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at Town Hall, 23 First St., Milton.
For more information, visit townofmiltonrc.com.
Alateen Meeting, Oct. 13: The Milton Area Youth Center, 237 Vernal Ave., Milton, is now hosting weekly Alateen meetings “for teens affected by someone else’s alcohol and/or drug use” at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
For more information, call Karen at 608-752-4092 or Alyssa or Jess at 608-0201-1169.
Business After 5, Oct. 13-14: The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold “Business After 5” events at the First Community Bank on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and at Blackhawk Technical College, Milton Campus, on Thursday, Oct. 14. Both events are from 5-7 p.m.
Daytime Bingo, Oct. 14: Bingo is back at The Gathering Place at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14.
Snacks, beverages and cash prizes provided. There is a small fee per card for up to four cards per person per game.
Plant-A-Thon, Oct. 16: Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 16, to plant 12,000 spring-blooming bulbs throughout the Healing Garden at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton. The event will take place rain or shine.
Volunteers do not need to stay for the entire four hours and can come and go as their schedule and ability dictates. No experience required. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring gardening gloves, sunscreen and a kneeling pad.
Costumes & Cocktails, Oct. 23: Dress your spookiest for a day-long bus tour of Milton on Oct. 23.
With 20 stops, including at three wineries, Costumes & Cocktails promises to be fun way to get to know the business community.
Hosted by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, the tour starts at the MACC office, 144 Merchant Ave., Milton. Grab your wine glass (non alcoholic mocktails will also be available) and goodie bag before the buses leave at 10 a.m., returning at 4 p.m. Cost is $55 per person.