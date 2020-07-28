Final installments for 2019 real estate property taxes are due to the Rock County Treasurer’s Office by July 31, according to a county news release.
All payments must include the resident’s tax ID number.
Preferred payment methods include:
In-person: A drop box is located inside the Rock County Courthouse next to the treasurer’s office door.
By mail: Address mailed payments to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. To receive a receipt, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Online: Visit www.co.rock.wi.us /treasurer and click on “Paying Property Taxes” followed by “Payment Options.” Fees will apply for this service.
