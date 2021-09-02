Usually by now, Shauna Wessely and other volunteers for Project Maria would be relaxing after putting on their annual Art Jam at Milton High School. But with the renovations going on at the school this year, the non-profit support group for persons with eating disorders and their families and friends changed their plans.
Rather than its usual June date, the Art Jam will be held 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. Wessely, co-founder of the group and a Spanish teacher at the high school, didn’t mind the change.
“It’s super exciting to be in the new community space on one of the first weekends after it’s unveiled,” she said.
The group is also looking forward to hosting the event in person. “Last year, we had this all planned and then did a virtual thing instead,” Wessely recalled.
The virtual format allowed the event to include people from all over the country, but it didn’t connect people in the same way a live event does at the high school.
While it’s called an art jam, an arts and crafts fair is included.
“It’s like a festival format,” Wessely said. “We’re trying to do lots of things to bring in lots of different types of people.”
Attendees will find an assortment of performances, presentations and speakers. Wessely expects about a dozen arts and crafts vendors this year and food trucks, too.
A silent auction held during the event brings in a big portion of the funds raised. The Art Jam is the only fundraiser for Project Maria, a non-profit organization formed in 2016 following the death of Milton High School student Maria Dorn, who suffered from the eating disorder anorexia.
“We’re trying to educate people about the need for mental health,” she said, “particularly about eating disorders.”
As a teacher, Wessely brings an educator’s perspective to the Project Maria. She creates, coordinates and presents ideas for learning opportunities for area schools. Health classes are especially appropriate groups to address. Wessely stresses that all services provided by Project Maria are free.
“People just need a space to be heard,” she says. “That’s what we’re trying to offer.”
Wessely and Rae Groshan work with Michael and Alita Dorn, the parents of their mutual late friend, to put on Art Jam.
Some of the presentations and performances at the event are intended to spread awareness while others are meant to entertain.
This year, Project Maria has collected broken mirrors and glass pieces from people in the community which will form a sculpture by local professional artist Aimee Leonard and placed in a prominent place for public viewing.
For more information, go to projectmaria.org or their Facebook page.