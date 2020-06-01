Milton Town Hall

Town of Milton Town Hall, 23 First St., Milton

 Rebecca Kanable

The Milton Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8 at the town hall, 23 First St.

On the agenda are annual liquor, amusement machine, cigarette and bartender licenses.

The board also will discuss and possibly take action on waiving interest on property tax payment installments due on or after April 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.