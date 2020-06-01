The Milton Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8 at the town hall, 23 First St.
On the agenda are annual liquor, amusement machine, cigarette and bartender licenses.
The board also will discuss and possibly take action on waiving interest on property tax payment installments due on or after April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.