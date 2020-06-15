The Taproom at Northleaf opened June 8.
While opening during a pandemic poses unique challenges, the Nordlof family has met and overcome challenges before. John and Gail Nordlof opened Northleaf Winery during the Recession and last year celebrated 10 years of business growth.
The original plan for the building next to the winery at 220 Janesville St. was a brew pub. State law, however, doesn’t allow for someone who owns a winery to also have a brew pub. The Nordlofs sought to partner with friends, but that didn’t work out.
Unable to do a brew pub, they decided on a taproom.
John, who had a full-time job unrelated to the winery, retired at the end of 2019 then began focusing on the new business venture.
Before Gail made wine at home, and later opened the winery, John made beer at home. Given a choice, he prefers beer over wine.
The Nordlofs understand some people don’t drink beer, others don’t drink wine. Just as beer is available in the winery, wine will be available in the taproom.
Craft beers on tap include IPAs, porters, an amber, Scotch ale, chocolate stout, and New Glarus Spotted Cow.
The goal with the eight tap beers is variety, John said “plus something you wouldn’t get some place else.”
Food available includes snacks, cheese trays and salsa and chips.
“At some point, we’re probably going to be putting in pizza but it’s going to be a little while before we get to that point,” he said.
Gail, who oversees and makes wine is helping out with the taproom, too, as are their adult children Jaimie Dewey and Bruce Nordlof.
The opening of the taproom gives Northleaf customers more room to spread out and helps with social distancing during the pandemic.
With plenty of space, customers can enjoy four large screen TVs. The decorating theme is Badgers with lots of posters and photos – some have Badgers and Nordlofs.
“We’re big Wisconsin Badgers fans: basketball, football, hockey, volleyball,” John said.
Prefer the outdoors? The deck is open daily and tastings are available on the deck Friday through Sunday.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
At Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., the tasting room is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for retail sales or for sharing a glass or bottle. Seating is limited and there are no tastings here at this time.
Above the taproom is a guest house and a guest house continues to be the plan for the building on the other side of the winery (304 S. Janesville St.). It too will have event space downstairs, Gail said.
