With a difference of 43 votes (less than 1%), a $12.5 million operational referendum was approved by voters in the Milton School District.
The referendum increases the tax levy $2.5 million per year for five years and is for “ongoing educational programming, staffing and maintenance expenses.”
Including votes from the Jefferson County town of Koshkonong, unofficial results Tuesday show yes votes won 6,300-6,257.
The referendum passed with 50.17% approval. The November 2016 operational referendum, too, was close (52.4%), but not that close.
The current operational referendum, which also is $2.5 million per year for five years, ends with the 2020-21 school year. December’s property tax bill will be last year showing the 2016 referendum. The new referendum will appear on the December 2021 tax bill.
Superintendent Rich Dahman issued a statement before midnight saying: “The School District of Milton would like to thank our entire community for their engagement and thoughtful consideration of the referendum question on the ballot.
“Based on the final count, a majority of voters approved the measure.
“By renewing the 2016 non-recurring operational referendum, our community has chosen to invest in our students by supporting the district’s efforts to maintain a high-quality staff and to maintain effective class sizes and learning environments that contribute to our students’ high levels of achievement.
“Once again, we thank you for your consideration and support.”
The referendum was failing Tuesday night by less than 1% until votes came in from the Sears polling location in Janesville before 11:45 p.m.
Unofficial results show the city of Janesville voted yes (2,121-1,933), city of Milton voted yes (1,725-1,559), and town of Janesville voted yes (510-489).
Voting no in Rock County were town of Fulton (303-237), town of Harmony (859-851), town of Johnstown (222-153), town of Lima (90-61), town of Milton (751-619) and in Jefferson County, the town of Koshkonong (51-23).
Milton was one of 30 school districts in the state with a referendum for operating expenses (not for facilities).
In 2016, city of Milton, city of Janesville, town of Harmony and town of Janesville voted yes.
Voting no in 2016 were town of Fulton, town of Johnstown, town of Lima, town of Milton and town of Koshkonong.
The $2.5 million represents about 5% to 6% of the district's overall budget. Had the referendum not passed, expenses would have needed to be trimmed. With staffing costs consuming a little over 80% of the budget, Dahman said previously that a significant percentage of reductions would have to come in staffing, which would lead to larger class sizes, fewer course offerings at the high school and fewer opportunities for students.
The 2020-21 tax rate is $9.18. Of that, $1.19 is for the current operating referendum. Based on that estimate, Dahman said the annual operating referendum cost for someone with a $100,000 home or property would be $119 per year.
Director of Business Services Carey Bradley in a recent memo to the school board reminded that the operational referendum also impacts what the district receives in state aid.
By increasing taxes by $2.5 million, then spending that money, she said the school district gets $1.5 million in state aid the following year. That pattern continues only as long as the school district is spending the $2.5 million.
