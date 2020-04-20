State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, announced Saturday that he will seek another term as representative of the 43rd Assembly District.
“Experienced leadership is especially critical in times of crisis,” Vruwink said in a news release. “We must find common good, use common sense, and bipartisanship must prevail.”
The news release points out:
- As a ranking member of the Rural Development Committee, Vruwink led his Democratic colleagues in voting unanimously for incentives for telephone companies that extend high speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
- As a member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, he introduced the Small Farm Diversity Act, which, if passed, will give incentives to small-scale farmers to diversify into non-traditional agricultural products.
- He was the lead author of legislation that corrects and omission in the agricultural tax credit relating to crop damage. The bill was signed into law in March.
- As a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, Vruwink traveled the state listening to dairy farmers, milk processors and associated businesses. One of the ideas stemming from those discussions resulted in a bill that was signed into law investing $3 million in rural development projects.
- Vruwink organized meetings with the Department of Transportation. Those meetings led the DOT to make safety improvements on the Highway 12 bypass in Whitewater, he said.
- Vruwink taught for 44 years, 32 of those years were at Milton High School. He works as a substitute teacher in the Oregon School District and umpires baseball and softball.
- After retiring from teaching, Vruwink served on Milton City Council for four years and the Milton school board for three years.
Vruwink will face Beth Drew of Milton, who announced last week she is running on the Republican ticket.
The 43rd Assembly District includes the cities of Whitewater, Milton and Edgerton. It also includes the village of Footville, the eastern third of the village of Oregon and 15 townships.
