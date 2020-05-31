The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the 43-year-old Milton man who died following a single-vehicle crash May 30 in the Town of Bradford.
The decedent was identified as Justin C. Erickson.
The crash occurred on South Scharine Road at East Highway 14 and was reported to authorities at or about 12:48 a.m.
According to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner, Erickson was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on May 30. Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Erickson died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.
Additional testing is underway.
This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.