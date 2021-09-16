Creating, distributing, selling or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards is illegal and punishable under federal law, a group of state and federal law enforcement officials made clear last week.
The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a crime and may be punishable under federal law and other applicable laws.
“COVID-19 vaccines provide important protection for all of us when we are at school, attending public events, using mass transit, at the workplace, or attending a place of worship. Those who might claim to be vaccinated when they are not are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk of contracting COVID-19,” Wisconsin Department of Heath Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a press release.
“Get vaccinated, encourage your friends and family to do the same, and add an extra layer of protection by wearing a mask in public places including for teachers, staff and students in our schools,” Timberlake said.
She also reminded state residents not to post vaccine cards on social media as the information could be stolen to commit fraud.
“If you have not been vaccinated, do not make your own cards or buy fake cards,” DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize said.
“If you were vaccinated and your card was not filled out correctly, do not fill in the card yourself. Instead, call your vaccine provider.”
Richard Frohling, acting U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said public and private institutions said his office “will use all available tools to prosecute individuals who knowingly falsify vaccine cards.”
“Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial tools to prevent illness and death,” added Timothy M. O’Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
“People who are foolish or selfish enough to supply bogus vaccination cards, allowing others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
The officials said any healthcare provider, pharmacy, private business or Wisconsin resident suspected of creating, distributing, selling, buying or forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in-person or online, should be reported to their offices.
Residents can go to dcf.wisconsin.gov/reportfraud or call 800-HHS-TIPS.