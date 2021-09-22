Congressman Bryan Steil this week recognized Milton native John Boie for winning a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Summer Games held this summer in Tokyo.
“John represented the United States and southeast Wisconsin with honor. He made both his country and community proud with his composure, talent, and determination,” the 1st District congressman said in a statement he read to the congressional record.
Boie helped lead his U.S. wheelchair basketball team to a gold medal victory in a 64-60 win over Japan on Sept. 4.
Steil noted that during a preliminary game against Iran, Boie was “the heart of Team USA’s defensive effort,” turning 11 first half turnovers into 18 points. The team’s win against Iran allowed them to advance to the final knockout round.
In the gold medal matchup, the Americans defeated Japan 64-60 in a come-from-behind win in the third quarter.
“In addition to scoring four points for Team USA, John’s strong defensive effort throughout the game helped the United States secure victory,” Steil said.
Steil noted that the team had five players with ties to UW-Whitewater, including Boie.
Despite suffering from an incomplete spinal cord injury after an accident involving a tractor, Boie continued to pursue his love of playing basketball. He was introduced to wheelchair basketball after attending a wheelchair basketball summer camp at UW-Whitewater when he was 11 years old.
Boie would go on to attend UW-Whitewater where he would become a three-time collegiate wheelchair basketball champion. Boie also won a silver medal during the 2018 World Championships.
“John’s perseverance through adversity helped lead to this historic success,” Steil said of his team’s gold-medal win in Tokyo. “I was proud to watch John represent Wisconsin and the United States on the world stage.”