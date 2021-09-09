Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is now open.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires third- through fifth-grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of eight to 15 girls for an eight-week season that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
The season begins the week of Sept. 13.
This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at 50 area sites, including sites in Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
Each team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. This fall, the 5K event will take place at the Waunakee Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 6. The public is welcome.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is proud to share that no girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Thanks to generous donors and sponsors, there is $30,000 in financial assistance for participants and families in 2021.
Spots remain on most teams and volunteer coaches are still needed.
“Coaching is an incredible way to give back to your local community,” says Annie Taff, Director of Programming for Girls on the Run. “You don’t have to be a runner—we provide all materials and the training needed to help volunteers confidently deliver each lesson.”
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Rock, Jefferson, Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Green, Iowa and Sauk counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which included more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2005, over 15,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central Wisconsin have benefited from Girls on the Run.
For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit girlsontherunscwi.org.