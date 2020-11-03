Demand continues to surge for community-wide COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College. Oct. 28 marked the third official day of community-wide testing on the college’s Central Campus in Janesville. By the end of the day, the Wisconsin National Guard had Administered 607 tests.
Because the BTC testing site is authorized to administer 900 tests each week, only 293 tests remained for Oct. 29 and the testing site closed early for the second week in a row.
Testing is available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 10
Community members who want to be tested should plan to arrive early.
Due to heavy traffic flow, the COVID-19 testing site can be accessed via Hwy 51 and Sunny Lane, as directed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
