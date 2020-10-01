The Milton Board of Education’s Finance Committee will hold a community Q&A session regarding the $2.5 million operational referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The referendum is $2.5 million per year for five years and would start in July 2021. The current operational referendum, which also is $2.5 million per year for five years, ends in June 2021.
The Q&A session will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jon C. Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School.
Finance Committee Members Mike Hoffmann, Dave Holterman and Joe Martin will be joined by Superintendent Rich Dahman and Director of Business Services Carey Bradley to answer the questions.
Those unable to attend in person are able to watch the session live through GoogleMeet at https://meet.google.com/bod-kbiv-uzi
For community members unable to watch live (or with those experiencing connectivity or technology issues), the district will record the Q&A session and make it available for viewing on the district’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit any questions or comments via email to communications@milton.k12.wi.us.
Due to ongoing construction, attendees are asked to park in the front lot by the high school's main entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.