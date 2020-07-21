The League of Women Voters of Janesville has published a voter's guide to the Aug. 11 partisan primary election that is available at vote411.org.
The voter's guide is a source of nonpartisan information where voters can read candidates' responses to the league's questionnaires, according to a news release.
In addition to the voter's guide, vote411.org also provides links to the resources at myvote.wi.gov, where voters can check their registration status, register to vote and request absentee ballots.
"We know voters are busy, and we know that it is important for them to make a plan to vote so they can readily participate in our democracy," said Eileen Newcomer, the league's voter education coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.