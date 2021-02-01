The week before the new swimming pool opened to the public on June 21, 1965, the following regulations were published in the Milton Courier.
Swim apparel
1) Women and girls are to wear swim cap. Also boys/men with long hair must wear swimming caps. The guard in charge will make this decision.
2) Jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, beads, etc. shall not be worn in the pool.
3) People wearing street shoes are not to go into the pool area.
Personal hygiene
1) Each person is to take a soap shower before putting on a swimming suit and entering the pool. Particular attention is to be paid to cleansing the body regions from which the greatest source of contamination may occur.
2) Gum should not be taken into the pool.
3) Persons who leave the pool to use the toilet should soap shower before entering the pool again.
4) During the course of swimming, nose and threat may become congested with mucus. A place for expectorating is provided.
5) People who have open sores should not use the pool. If there is a question regarding this sort of thing, the instructor should be consulted. Band-Aids should not be worn (a lost Band-Aid may foul the filter system.)
6) Women and girls are not to use the pool during the menstrual period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.