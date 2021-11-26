Nov. 26: Offices closed
Milton City Hall and the Milton Public Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 26.
Nov. 27: Small Business SaturdayOn Small Business Saturday (the Saturday after Thanksgiving), spend the day in unique specialty shops and local eateries in Milton, Janesville and beyond.
Dec. 1: Historic Preservation Committee meeting
The Milton Historic Preservation Committee will meet starting at 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 2: Edgerton Hospital hosts blood drive
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2. The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road. First time donors are asked to bring a photo ID. Rock River Valley Blood Center is Edgerton Hospital’s sole provider for blood and blood products. To make an appointment, call 608-884-1370. Walk-ins are accepted.
Dec. 2: MACC Business After 5
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Dec. 2 Business After 5 gathering at the Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Dr., Milton.
Dec. 4: Snowflake Craft Fair
Edgerton Student Council presents the 30th annual Snowflake Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Edgerton High School’s fieldhouse. The event will feature more than 100 vendors from all over the state. Visitors are eligible for hourly door prizes and a grand prize quilt drawing. For more information, email Georgia Paulson at georgia.paulson@edgerton.k12.wi.us
Dec. 4: Pop Up Christmas Shop
Pop Up Christmas Shop, hosted by Chapel Specialties on the Square on Dec. 4, is a shopping event featuring over 20 local vendors, from crafters and artists to direct sales people and food vendors. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Saturday, Dec. 4, will take place at Chapel Specialties, 819 E. High St., Milton. (For parking, GPS 880 Mc Ewan Lane.) Admission is free, as is one entry per person for the gift basket drawing. The event supports the Milton Food Pantry by collecting donations of cash and nonperishable food. For more information, contact Deanna Sorenson at 608-201-8217 or angelmoonllc@gmail.com
Dec. 5: Show of Lights
The 2021 Show of Lights, presented by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, will showcase the array of holiday lights within the city limits from 4-8 p.m., Dec. 5. There will be awards for best decorated home and business. For more information, including how to sign up and obtain a map, see the Show of Lights Facebook page.
Sec. 6: Library Board meeting
The Milton Library Board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: City of Milton meetings
The Milton Plan Commission meets at 4 p.m. and the Milton Common Council meeting starts at 6 p.m.