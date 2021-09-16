Hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout south-central Wisconsin are experiencing a high volume of inpatients, limiting hospital beds and putting a strain on resources.
The situation is occurring across the 14 counties in the South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition. Member hospitals are asking for help from community members, according to a press release.
Hospital officials are urging people to continue to be vigilant and take COVID-19 safety measures, such as receiving any COVID-19 vaccine, masking and physically distancing where appropriate.
From July 28 to Sept. 1, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased four-fold in the south-central region, SCWIHERC reported. In that same timeframe, there were 5.5 times the number COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations. Many rural hospitals have limited or ICU facilities.
A rise in preventable COVID-19 admissions is a driving factor in health care facilities reaching capacity.
COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization are increasing at a similar rate to last winter’s surge. With students from pre-K through college returning to classrooms, the Labor Day holiday and colder weather soon driving people indoors, additional increases are expected, which could stretch resources to critical levels.
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local healthcare providers, or visit the state Department of Health Services vaccine webpage.