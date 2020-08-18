Virtual learning isn’t new, but virtual learning during a pandemic is.
Just a year ago, the Milton School District, through a consortium agreement with Jefferson-Eastern Dane Interactive (JEDI) Distance Education Network, introduced a virtual school. Nine high school students enrolled and the focus for Milton was on keeping students in grades 7-12 from enrolling out of the district.
A year later, the district continues to have access to courses through the JEDI consortium. But the world is much different. Every student was presented with the option of virtual learning at home.
Students were given the choice between in-person instruction (grades 4K-6) or alternating in-person and virtual learning every other day (grades 7-12) and virtual learning entirely. About 20% percent of students in grades K-12 have chosen virtual learning at home.
To differentiate between the virtual learning that took place in spring and the virtual learning planned for fall, the district is referring to the new virtual learning as Virtual Learning 2.0 (and it seems other districts are as well).
On Friday, March 13, Gov. Evers directed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to close all K-12 schools beginning 5 p.m. March 18. Milton had school on March 16, then began Virtual Learning Days three days later.
Given the circumstances, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles said students, staff and families did well.
“We learned a lot,” he said. “We learned things that we like and things that we want to do better.”
Yet, the uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
“When we get too far ahead, that’s when we get in trouble,” he said, noting that goes against the desire of administrators to make plans.
The Milton Forward plan for reopening with virtual learning as an option for grades K-12 is based on Rock County being in Phase 2 of its reopening guidelines.
If COVID-19 cases increase, the county could revert to Phase 1. Then everyone would be doing Virtual Learning 2.0. If cases decrease and other criteria are met, the county could move to Phase 3. Students would return to their regular schedules and Virtual Learning 2.0 would still be available as an option.
The district needs to be ready to “pivot,” as Ruggles likes to say, one way or the other.
Virtual instruction
One of the aims of Virtual Learning 2.0 is to provide a better balance of synchronous (same time or real time) and asynchronous (on your own time) learning, he said.
After the virtual learning was done in spring, the district surveyed parents, students and staff. When asked about the time spent online, about two-thirds said it was just about right, Ruggles said.
One thing survey respondents said they wanted to see more of was a chance to connect with teachers in real time, he said.
“A lot of the research is old school distance learning or remote learning, where it’s just that and people signed up for that,” he said. “This is something different. Everybody had to do it (in spring).”
Going forward, he said “we said we want to build in more of that face-to-face time.”
Professional development that district staff participated in during summer suggested a good balance of synchronous (same time) and asynchronous learning is important.
As the director of curriculum and instruction, Ruggles has been hesitant to specify how many hours of synchronous (same time) learning will take place.
“I think that will evolve, as we figure out what works best for each age group and each subject,” he said. “I think that’s one of the hard parts of this newness of everything.”
At the high school level, an elective class might be less synchronous (same time) than say a math class.
With math, he said there will likely be more questions than there might be with an elective, where a student has more choice and voice in terms of how they’re going to meet those standards.
“(Virtual learning) certainly changes how we want to do instruction,” he said. “Our idea of good instruction is highly engaging and hands-on as much as possible. Kids doing. Kids talking. Kids leading.”
When students are learning virtually, he said “We don’t want it to be passive. We don’t want them watching a teacher at a board. We want that interaction (with teachers and classmates).”
Face-to-face interaction time will be scheduled in Virtual 2.0, he said.
“We want it to be flexible to the student’s needs and the family’s needs, but we also want to set that expectation that they’re available during the day,” he said. “That’s when our teachers are available and that’s the time for virtual students to interact with classmates.”
Learning management systems
Students in K-12 grade are given an Apple device to do their schoolwork.
(Currently 4K has shared classroom devices, students do not have their own. Students will be given activities to do with an adult at home.)
Different grade levels use different learning management systems.
Grades 4K-3 will use Seesaw, grades 4-12 will use Schoology.
These web-based systems provide access to education materials, assignments and communication from teachers.
G Suite for Education will be used for email, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations and other productivity needs.
Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform, will provide synchronous (same time) instruction and live communication from teachers.
Teachers
At the lower level, several teachers will be identified for only virtual teaching. The middle school virtual teachers will have a few in-person hybrid sections. At the high school level, teachers will be following the hybrid classes and a good number will also be teaching virtual sections.
“At the lower level, it’s easy for us to pull kids out and create virtual sections,” he said. “At the high school, it’s just harder. We might have three kids in a class that want to take it virtually.”
Some classes at the high school will be only virtual. Some are going to be a blended model where virtual students will be part of a cohort (group) by joining remotely.
With the trimester schedule at the high school, in-person classes are 77 minutes.
“We’re not going to have a remote learner logging in just watching class for 77 minutes,” he said. “It’s not a good use of anybody’s time.”
What’s important?
What is a good use of time? What is important?
“That’s one of the toughest parts about being a leader right now is looking at what’s happening right now as an opportunity, even though it doesn’t feel like an opportunity,” he said. “It feels like the world’s crashing around us.”
Looking for that silver lining means asking, “What are some opportunities to say, ‘you know what, this part of education we wanted to change, here’s our opportunity. Here’s an opportunity to do things differently.’”
“Numerous educational leaders have said if the push is to go back to normal at the end of this pandemic, then we didn’t learn any lessons from this pandemic.”
Ruggles agrees.
“This is an opportunity for us to decide what we think is most important right now,” he said.
If at the end of the first week of school, students have found Virtual 2.0 isn’t a good fit for them, they can move to in-person learning (4K-6) or the blended model.
“Ultimately,” Ruggles said, “we want our students to be successful.”
