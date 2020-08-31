The Milton School District will provide breakfast and lunch for virtual learners. At this time, the district will not be able to deliver meals.
This program will offer up to five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches with each order.
Families are asked to pick up their week’s worth of meals from Milton High School on Monday evenings in the front parking lot by the main entrance from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To participate, meals must be preordered. The order form is available on the district website (www.milton.k12.wi.us). Families are asked to place orders between Tuesday and Sunday at midnight for the coming week.
