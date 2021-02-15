Are students wearing masks?

CDC COVID-19 stats show a high percentage of students attending school in-person reported that their fellow students wore masks “all the time” in classrooms and hallways/stairs, but less frequently on the bus, in the bathroom and cafeteria, during sports, and outside.
Approximately 65% of students reported that fellow students wore a mask “all the time” in the classroom and in hallways or stairwells. However, reported use of masks all the time was lower in other indoor locations, including school buses (42%), restrooms (40%), and the cafeteria (when not eating) (36%).
Reported observed mask use all the time was lowest during sports or extracurricular activities (28%) and outside on school property (25%).
The CDC reminds wearing masks consistently and correctly is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
