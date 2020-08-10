The Milton School District will have an operational referendum on the November ballot. Voters will be asked to continue exceeding the state-imposed revenue limit by $2.5 million per year for an additional five years.
The referendum wording specifies ongoing educational programming, staffing and maintenance expenses.
The school board vote to put the question on the ballot was unanimous. The vote to allow the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $2.5 million per year for five years was not. School board member Brian Kvapil voted no.
A news release from the school district refers to the referendum as a “renewal” referendum. Because the referendum on the November ballot will be the same as the referendum expiring in June 2021, no year-over-year increase is expected in the tax specifically related to the operational referendum.
Although Kvapil said he was in favor of continuing the referendum another five years and understood the effect of the referendum would be to neither increase nor decrease taxes, he said he didn’t agree with the November timing.
He said a lot of families have been impacted by COVID-19, businesses closing and lower incomes. Though he said he felt the current administration and business office are doing a great job, he, based on past experience, said he wanted more information on what the budget will look like this year. He acknowledged the timing wasn’t quite right for the budget information.
School board member Dave Holterman said there will not be a budget deficit.
School board member Diamond McKenna pointed out, “We don’t know the long-term impact of so many situations.”
She added, “We don’t want to gamble that uncertainty with our students’ and our district’s needs.”
Holterman said Milton is a relatively low spending district (revenue per student) relative to other districts and its output, including ACT scores, is high.
School board president Joe Martin emphasized the November referendum will be an operational referendum. The April 2019 referendum ($59.9 million) was for capital (buildings).
School board member Rick Mullen said the district has been doing things to be good stewards with money. He mentioned costs were reduced through changes to health insurance and to copier and printer support and procurement. He said rental costs were eliminated by moving 4K on site.
The current operating referendum (approved with 52.4% of voters saying yes in November 2016) ends June 2021. The November referendum if approved would begin in July 2021.
If the referendum fails in November, it can be brought to voters again in April.
School board member Mike Hoffman said, “You can’t cut $2.5 million and not have a negative effect on students.”
Martin in the news release said, “As the board considered the needs of the district in light of the pandemic and the very difficult economy, we wanted to provide voters with a referendum solution that provides great value and allows us to continue the great tradition of the School District of Milton. We believe that by simply renewing and not increasing the expiring 2016 referendum, we can do exactly that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.