The story “School Board OKs 2021-22 budget” on the front page of the Oct. 29 issue of The Milton Courier ended abruptly, cutting off the last two words of a quote.
The quote from Joe Rasmussen, who spoke at the Milton School Board meeting last week, was reported saying the following:
“I’ll say again here’s a board of members that have voted for a mask mandate,” Rasmussen said. “They go out in public places without a mask. If you believe so heavily in this, why don’t you lead by example, which is what we vote you to do?”
The Milton Courier regrets the error.