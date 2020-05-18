A man who served on Milton’s city council for nearly a decade has died.
David “Dave” Adams, 77, of Milton died Saturday, May 16, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
The Milton Courier learned a private graveside service is planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick shared the news of Adams’ passing via Facebook Saturday:
“We at the City of Milton are very saddened by the news of the passing of our former council member and friend David Adams. Dave was a great man who was extremely proud to serve his country and his community. We were honored to have him as a part of our team and leadership for so many years. I, for one, will miss his friendship, humor and perspective. Dave will be greatly missed in our community. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”
In April 2018 Adams was honored by both the city and the joint fire commission.
His decision to not seek re-election to the council in 2018 was a decision he told the Milton Courier that he did not want to make. The decision was necessary, he said because his physical condition was not improving.
Adams said then he was proud of the progress Milton had made in the last decade and proud to have been part of that progress. Specific improvements he mentioned included the Department of Public Works building, the city hall and police station, the splash park and the library renovation. He added he really wanted to see a new fire station on that list.
In addition to Mayor Anissa Welch, Adams served under three other mayors.
He became involved in city government when sidewalks were installed on Rainbow Drive and trees had to be removed.
He was encouraged to run by the late Bill Lipke, a council member at the time.
When he first ran for city council, Adams told the Courier: “I think they need someone else on the council who will listen to people and evaluate what they have to say and then make a decision after they get the input, and I think I can do that for them.”
The retired General Motors senior quality and reliability engineer won a council seat in 2008 and was re-elected each time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.