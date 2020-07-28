Milton is in for a treat.
American Dairy Queen Corporation announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant to Milton. According to a news release sent to the Milton Courier on Tuesday, the restaurant is set to open at the end of the year.
Beyond soft-serve favorites, at DQ Grill & Chill restaurants, DQ fans can enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches.
The location at 1181 Gateway Drive will be locally owned and operated by Mike McKenna, a Milton resident and entrepreneur.
“Over the years, I’ve seen a high demand among the community for a QSR (quick service restaurant) brand to open its doors in Milton,” said McKenna in the news release. “I’ve always loved the DQ brand and knew it would be the perfect addition to Milton. I’m thrilled to be the person to bring the joy of DQ’s classic frozen treats and great food to the town and am looking forward to seeing the community’s excitement build as the opening gets closer.”
The Milton Courier reported previously that a 2.5-acre parcel owned by the city was purchased by Capital Asset Investments, LLC and the company planned to develop a fast food restaurant at 1181 Gateway Drive.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout nearly 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide and implementing its plan to add more than 70 new restaurants in the United States for 2019.
The brand is targeting 10 growth markets including: Sacramento, California; Baltimore; Orlando, Florida; Milwaukee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Memphis, Tennessee; Albany, New York; Fresno, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; and New Orleans. Beyond these U.S. target markets, ADQ is franchising in territories across Canada and other international countries.
