Milton High School welcomes the public to a belated open house and ribbon cutting on Sunday, Oct. 24, to show off the extensive expansion and improvements made possible by a $59.9-million referendum approved by voters in April 2019.
The open house from 2-3 p.m. will include tours, and Milton School District personnel will be present to answer questions.
The expansion of MHS included a two-story addition for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms, as well as a wood shop and a metals/maching lab. The Lieder Family Swimming Pool and a new gym, referred to as the field house, were added. Classrooms and performance spaces for music instruction also were significantly upgraded.
There are now better accommodations for the student services center, as well as for the offices of the athletic director and school nurse.
The new swimming pool has open swim times for members of the public. And the field house is expected to host many large events, including gatherings that are not school related.
“Milton High School is truly the hub of the Milton community and will be utilized by community organizations,” said Krista Klebba, communications and community outreach coordinator.
About half of the $59.9 million approved in the referendum went toward improvements to the high school. The rest was spent on improvements at Consolidated, East, Harmony and West elementary schools. In those schools, classroom spaces were enhanced to to address overcrowding, support modern learning and improve ADA accessibility.
The 2019 referendum passed by a narrow margin of 53% of voters within the school district, which includes parts of Rock and Jefferson counties.